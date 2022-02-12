Logo
Large US banks to drop mask mandate in US offices
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

12 Feb 2022 05:16AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 05:16AM)
NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley said on Friday (Feb 11) they are dropping the requirement for staff to wear masks in the office.

Goldman Sachs will no longer require masks to be worn by employees at its US offices from Monday and will leave it to individuals to decide if they want to mask up, a spokeswoman at the bank said.

For fully-vaccinated employees of JPMorgan working out of their US offices, masks have been made completely voluntary, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

A large percentage of JPMorgan's staff has been vaccinated, the memo which was sent to all US employees said, adding that contact tracing and mandatory bi-weekly testing will be carried out for unvaccinated staff entering the offices.

Staff at Morgan Stanley's offices will not be required to wear masks, a spokeswoman for the bank said, as only vaccinated employees are allowed into their buildings.

Major US banks have rolled out plans to bring their staff back to office in recent weeks after the number of COVID-19 cases registered a drop.

Source: Reuters

