Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan

Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan

A file photo of US Representative Stephanie Murphy. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

07 Sep 2022 11:16PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (Sep 7) on a previously unannounced trip, the latest group of senior officials from the country to visit the island and defying Beijing which has reacted with anger to such trips.

The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said the eight lawmakers, led by Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, would be staying until Friday as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it added.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, dismissing the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

China carried out war games last month near Taiwan following a trip to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and has continued its military activities around the island since then.

Other US lawmakers have since come after Pelosi's trip, as well as the governor of the US state of Arizona.

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Taiwan China USA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.