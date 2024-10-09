ASEAN must grow with less emissions, look to external partners to finance regional power grid: PM Wong

VIENTIANE: Countries in Southeast Asia need to grow but they must do so “with less emissions than before”, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Oct 9) at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Vientiane.

“To meet our emissions target, we will need to transition faster to low carbon and renewable energy solutions,” Mr Wong told fellow leaders.

“It is not easy for us to do this as individual countries, but as a group, as ASEAN, we can move much faster.”

He called for clear regulatory and commercial frameworks for cross-border energy trade in order to achieve the planned ASEAN power grid - an initiative to help the bloc meet its sustainable goals.

As ASEAN works towards creating a framework for subsea power cable development by the end of this year, it can take reference from the existing regional one for fibre-optic cables which is already in place, noted Mr Wong.

The bloc should also leverage interest from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other external partners, to bring in financing for the regional power grid, which he called a “critical project”.