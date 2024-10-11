Joint study on regional energy connectivity by US, Singapore can guide framework for ASEAN power grid: PM Wong

VIENTIANE: Findings from a joint study on energy connectivity within Southeast Asia by Singapore and the United States will guide the creation of a proposed regional power grid, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Oct 11).

Speaking during the summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US in the Laotian capital, Mr Wong called for both sides to work together to build a more sustainable future.

“The US can help develop ASEAN’s renewable energy infrastructure. This will support our green transition while creating more opportunities for our key partners,” he told fellow leaders.

Mr Wong said Singapore and the US have made “good progress” with the joint Feasibility Study on Regional Energy Connectivity, which will help facilitate the realisation of the ASEAN Power Grid.

“And we look forward to the second phase of the study, which will provide directions on the legal, governance and financing frameworks for the Grid,” said Mr Wong.

The first phase of the study studied the renewable energy landscape and existing grid infrastructure of Southeast Asian countries, regional sub-sea interconnections, and the socioeconomic impacts of regional connectivity. It started in April last year, with findings announced in October.

In his remarks, Mr Wong said that the US, which was represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has been “a steadfast partner” of the 10-member bloc.

“Your active presence has supported the peace and prosperity of our region for nearly 80 years. You have been a staunch supporter of an open, inclusive, rules-based order,” he said.

Singapore has consistently supported the strong US presence in the region through its words and deeds, with the US being the largest source of direct investments to ASEAN and creating many jobs here.

He called for all parties to “redouble efforts to strengthen this important partnership”.

COOPERATING ON DIGITAL AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

On Friday, the ASEAN and US leaders released a statement on promoting safe, secure, and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI).