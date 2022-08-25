CNA Explains: What was revealed in the declassified reports on Malaysia's warship procurement scandal?

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the tabling of a parliamentary committee’s report on Malaysia’s littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal, the Malaysian government has declassified two reports pertaining to the RM9.13 billion (US$2.04 billion) procurement.

The first was a report by the Special Investigation Committee on Procurement, Governance and Finance, which was set up by the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet in 2018, on the purchase of six littoral combat ships for the navy.

The report on the investigation led by former auditor-general Ambrin Buang was declassified following the Cabinet’s decision on Aug 10.

The second was the forensic audit report dated July 2020 by Alliance IFA (M) Sdn Bhd for Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd (BHIC). It was declassified on Aug 22.

According to the Malaysian parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the project to construct six ships was awarded by the Ministry of Defence to Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd through direct negotiation. Boustead Naval Shipyard is a company under the Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Group.

The government has paid RM6.08 billion or 66.65 per cent of the cost so far but not even one of the ships has been delivered. According to the timeline, five ships should have been delivered to the government by August 2022.

On Aug 16, former managing director of Boustead Naval Shipyard Ahmad Ramli Mohd Nor on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to three charges of criminal breach of trust over the deal.

The 78-year-old, who used to be Malaysia's navy chief, was alleged to have authorised payments totalling more than RM21 million to three companies without the approval of the BNS' board of directors.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised that investigations into the issue will be carried out transparently and that the government will not protect anyone involved.

The declassified documents, among others, shed light on more details on the deal, including the ministers involved, the possible increase in costs and suspected irregularities.