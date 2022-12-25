At least 180 Rohingya feared dead: UN refugee agency

NEW DELHI: At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the "unseaworthy" boat probably sank after it went missing in the sea.

"Relatives have lost contact," the UNHCR wrote on Twitter on Saturday (Dec 24). "Those last in touch presume all are dead."

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are living in crowded camps in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled Myanmar after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

In Buddhist-majority Myanmar most Rohingya Muslims are denied citizenship and are are seen as interlopers, illegal immigrants from South Asia.

In Bangladesh, however, they have hardly any access to work.

Traffickers often lure them to make perilous journeys with promises of work in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia.