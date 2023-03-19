Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

At least 19 killed in bus accident in Bangladesh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

At least 19 killed in bus accident in Bangladesh

At least 19 killed in bus accident in Bangladesh

People gather after a bus met with an accident in Madaripur, Bangladesh on Mar 19, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

19 Mar 2023 04:09PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA: A speeding bus veered off a major expressway in central Bangladesh and plunged into a ditch, killing at least 19 people and injured dozens, police said.

The death toll could rise further as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition, said Anowar Hossain, police official of Shibchar, where the crash occurred. The city is 80km away from the capital Dhaka.

The bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, fell about 9m into a roadside ditch after breaking through the railing of the newly-built Padma river bridge expressway, Hossain said.

The driver, who was killed, appeared to have lost control of the vehicle after the tyre of the bus burst, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh, often blamed on reckless driving, old vehicles and poor safety rules, and killing thousands each year.

In 2018, a series of massive student protests, sparked by the death of two teenagers, forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to approve raising the maximum prison time to five years from three for causing death by rash driving.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Bangladesh accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.