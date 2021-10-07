At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan: At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday (Oct 7).

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck in the early hours of Thursday while people were sleeping.

Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.

The quake was relatively shallow at 20km with an epicentre 102km east of Quetta, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings.

Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.