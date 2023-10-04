Logo
Asia

At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood: Army
At least 23 Indian soldiers missing in flash flood: Army

This handout photograph released by the Indian Army and taken on Oct 4, 2023, shows the Teesta River in Sikkim state following a flash flood caused by intense rainfall. (Photo: AFP/INDIAN ARMY)

04 Oct 2023 12:49PM
GUWAHATI, India: The Indian army said on Wednesday (Oct 4) that 23 soldiers were missing after a powerful flash flood caused by intense rainfall tore through a valley in the mountainous northeast state of Sikkim.

"Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River ... 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush," the army said in a statement.

"Search operations are underway."

The remote area lies close to India's border with Nepal, and Lhonak Lake lies at the base of a glacier in the snowy peaks that surround Kangchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain.

The army said water released upstream from the Chungthang Dam meant the river was already more than 4.5m higher higher than usual.

Flash floods are common during the monsoon season, which begins in June and normally withdraws from the Indian subcontinent by the end of September. By October, the heaviest of the monsoon rains are usually over

Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Source: AFP/sn

