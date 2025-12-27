Logo
At least 7 killed in Vietnam after bus overturns
At least 7 killed in Vietnam after bus overturns

The bus carrying 19 passengers overturned on a mountainous road in Vietnam's northern province of Yen Bai, ‌state-run media reported.

Terraced rice fields in Vietnam's northern Yen Bai province. (Photo: AFP/Nhac Nguyen)
27 Dec 2025 12:58PM
HANOI: At least seven people died on Saturday (Dec 27) when a bus carrying 19 passengers overturned on a mountainous road in Vietnam's northern province of Yen Bai, ‌state-run media reported.

The 29-seat ‌bus carrying a charity group was travelling downhill when it flipped and was crushed, according to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Rescue teams pulled 10 survivors from ‍the wreckage, while others remained trapped as of 10.30 am local time as heavy equipment was deployed to cut through ​the vehicle, Hoang ‌Anh Tuan, chairman of Phinh Ho commune, told VNA.

Tuan said ​the crash was likely caused by brake ⁠failure.

Calls to authorities ‌of Yen Bai province and Phinh ​Ho commune went unanswered.

Police, military units, local officials and residents ‍were mobilised for rescue efforts, while authorities ⁠said an investigation into the cause ​of the accident ‌was ongoing, according to ‍VNA.

Source: Reuters/cc

