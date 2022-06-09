At least 7 killed in suspected arson attack at office building in South Korea

SEOUL: A fire caused by suspected arson spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city on Thursday (Jun 9), killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others, local fire and police officials said.

Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed and quickly put out the blaze, which began around 10.55am (9.55am, Singapore time) on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court.

Seven people were confirmed as dead, including an unidentified man who police suspect set the fire in a lawyer’s office.

At least 41 people were hurt, mostly from smoke inhalation, and 26 of them were being treated at nearby hospitals, said Park Seok-jin, chief of Daegu’s Suseong district fire department.

No other people were trapped in the building, Park said.