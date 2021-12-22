At least 70 missing, 1 dead after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

At least 70 people were missing and one confirmed dead on Wednesday (Dec 22) following a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, a member of the rescue team told AFP.

"About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4am (5.30am, Singapore time)" at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Ny.

"We've sent 25 injured people to hospital while we've found one dead."

Around 200 rescuers were searching to recover bodies, and some were using boats to search for the dead in a nearby lake, he added.

"Authorities arrived at the site around 7am and are conducting the search," Dashi Naw Lawn, an official at the civil society group Kachin Network Development Foundation said by telephone.