At least 98 dead in the Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae

NOVELETA: The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said on Monday (Oct 31), with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

Just more than half the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides unleashed by Tropical Storm Nalgae, that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.

Mindanao is rarely hit by the 20 or so typhoons that strike the Philippines each year, but storms that do reach the region tend to be deadlier than in Luzon and central parts of the country.

"We have shifted our operation from search and rescue to retrieval operation because the chances of survival after two days are almost nil," said Naguib Sinarimbo, civil defence chief of the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

The number of fatalities is likely to rise, with the national disaster agency recording 63 people still missing in its latest report.

Scores were injured.

As rescue teams searched through mud and debris for more bodies, survivors continued the heartbreaking task of cleaning up their sodden homes.

Residents swept muddy water from their homes and shops as their furniture and other belongings dried in the now sunny streets of Noveleta municipality, south of the capital, Manila.