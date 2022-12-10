Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

At least 4 killed as Cyclone Mandous hits southern Indian state
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

At least 4 killed as Cyclone Mandous hits southern Indian state

At least 4 killed as Cyclone Mandous hits southern Indian state

A woman reacts in front of her house damaged by high tides at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on Dec 10, 2022, following the cyclonic storm Mandous. (Photo: AFP/Arun SANKAR)

10 Dec 2022 10:03PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2022 10:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI: A cyclonic storm killed at least four people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (Dec 10), the top state official said, as heavy rain and strong winds buffeted several districts damaging property and causing power outages.

Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall late Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters. The storm uprooted 400 trees in the state capital Chennai, a hub for automakers and technology firms.

Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said.

“We are still assessing damages”, he told reporters, as he visited some of the affected areas.

Residents sit in front of their house damaged by high tides at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai on Dec 10, 2022, following the cyclonic storm Mandous. (Photo: AFP/Arun SANKAR)

Mandous had weakened from an earlier severe category as it swept past Sri Lanka, where schools were closed on Friday due to high air pollution levels from the storm.

It was expected to gradually weaken into a low-pressure area, India's meteorological department tweeted on Saturday. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

India cyclone

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.