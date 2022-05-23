PM Lee to meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida during working visit to Tokyo

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a four-day working visit to Tokyo from May 24 to 27, in conjunction with the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia organised by Nikkei.

During the visit, Mr Lee will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as other Japanese political and business leaders, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (May 23).

The two leaders had met in September 2019 when Mr Kishida delivered the keynote speech at the Singapore Summit, in his capacity as chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s policy research council.

Mr Lee will be delivering a keynote speech at the conference on May 26.

He will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Minister-in-charge of GovTech and Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

Officials from PMO, Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry will also be with him.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister during Mr Lee's absence.