China releases jailed Taiwanese activist after 5-year sentence, sends him home

Li Ching-yu, the wife of Taiwan activist Li Ming-che, sentenced to five years in prison by Chinese authorities for subverting state power speaks to the press on the fourth anniversary of his imprisonment in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar 19, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang)

15 Apr 2022 07:03PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 07:03PM)
TAIPEI: A Taiwanese activist jailed in China returned to Taiwan on Friday (Apr 15) after completing a five-year sentence.

Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017.

Later that year, a Chinese court found him guilty of subversion in a trial that his wife denounced as illegitimate, saying she had not been allowed to hire lawyers for her husband.

Li landed at Taiwan's main international airport in Taoyuan, and will have to complete government-mandated quarantine, a group of Taiwanese human rights groups that campaigned for his release said in a statement.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said this week that Li's sentence would soon be complete and he would be returned to Taiwan.

Li admitted during his trial to having criticised China's ruling Communist Party and to having shared articles and arguments promoting Taiwan's multi-party democracy.

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control, while democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by the Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said it was happy Li was home.

"The government believes that there is no crime in spreading democratic ideals," the council said.

Li stood trial alongside Chinese national Peng Yuhua, 37, who confessed to creating instant messaging groups and founding an organisation that sought to promote political change in China.

Source: Reuters/ic

