In the face of China’s economic crisis, it’s trial by fire for Premier Li Qiang

In addition to the Shanghai trip, Li Qiang toured eight provinces and municipalities in the past five months. During his first stop, in the central province of Hunan, the premier toured factories making electric vehicles, high-speed locomotives and construction machinery, giving him a look at China’s progress in advanced manufacturing. He also visited the southwestern border region of Yunnan in late April to inspect the local poverty-alleviation campaign.

Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said that Xi’s support of Li stems from his loyalty and staying true to the president’s vision.

“Economic goals must always be balanced with diplomatic, ideological and security concerns, especially under Xi’s leadership,” Thomas said.

At his first cabinet meeting on Mar 17, three days after his appointment, Li positioned the State Council as the thorough implementer of decisions by the Communist Party Central Committee headed by Xi.

He accompanied the president to construction sites in the Xiongan New Area of Hebei province in June, together with other Politburo Standing Committee members, and he consistently cites the president’s thoughts in public speeches.

Public comments by leadership have indicated that bolstering China’s economic growth is high on their list of policy priorities.

A statement by China’s 24-member Politburo released after its quarterly economic analysis conference on Jul 24 described the country’s post-COVID recovery as “wave-shaped” and “zigzag”, and they prioritised expanding domestic demand, improving confidence and preventing risks in the second half of this year.

Given China’s 5.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of this year, plus across-the-board weakening in July, some analysts are questioning the feasibility of China overtaking the US economically, and they say it could be at risk of suffering a fate similar to that of Japan – with “lost decades” of stagnation.

China’s 6.3 per cent headline GDP growth in the second quarter, year on year, was considered weak considering the low comparison base with the same period last year. In terms of sequential growth, the second quarter GDP rose only 0.8 per cent, down from 2.2 per cent in the first quarter.

“The economic situation has deteriorated since Li (was named premier), increasing the pressure for him to deliver,” said Max J. Zenglein, chief economist at the Mercator Institute for China Studies.