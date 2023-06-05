Life and death choices at India train crash hospital

BALASORE, India: When India saw its worst train crash in decades, the nearest state-run hospital was transformed into a scene of desperation - and critical decisions.

Every few moments, another cacophony of ambulance sirens outside the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital announced the delivery of more patients, many of them critically wounded.

It is just 25km from the site of a triple train crash that killed nearly 300 people and injured almost 1,200 on Friday.

Medical staff had only a few moments to decide who could survive - and which cases were hopeless.

It was a "relentless, war-like situation", said doctor Sibanand Ratha.

"All were serious trauma patients - with head injuries, amputated limbs, chest injuries, and breathing difficulties."

Some were already dead, others were gasping for life.

Saving lives was the priority, he told AFP.

"But there was too much rush," he said. "The patients kept coming, non-stop, there was too much crowd."

The team "had to decide who gets higher priority", he admitted - those with a better chance of survival.

"One shouldn't say it but as a doctor you know that this patient won't survive."

"That was a totally different experience for me personally."