Life returning to a new normal as Taliban consolidate power

KABUL: Gone are Western clothes favoured by the fashion-conscious in the Afghan capital, with men on the streets now wearing traditional shalwar kameez.

And there are hardly any women to be seen.

"The fear is there," said a shopkeeper on Tuesday (Aug 17), asking not to be named after he opened his neighbourhood provisions store.

Life was returning to a new normal in Kabul as cautious residents ventured out of their homes to see what life would be like under the Taliban following their astonishing return to power at the weekend.

For some, it's as if the last 20 years never happened.

Already there are signs that people are changing the way they live to accommodate the return of the new hardline Islamist regime - if not by direct order, then at least for self-preservation.

During their first stint in power - from 1996 until 2001, when they were ousted by a United States-led invasion in the wake of the 9/11 attacks - the Taliban ruled with a strict interpretation of the Koran and sharia law.

A swift whipping across the back of the legs by cadres from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice was common for those tardy at prayer times.

Public floggings, amputations of limbs for thieves and even executions were scheduled for Fridays - sometimes held at the national stadium.

A ban on mixed schools meant that most girls could not get an education, and women were barred from working in scenarios where they may have contact with men.