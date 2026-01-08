Litterbugs in Johor, including foreigners, face up to US$2,500 fine for skipping mandatory community service

In response to queries from CNA on procedures for foreigners who were nabbed, Johor SWCorp said that any individual - including Singaporeans and other foreign nationals - who are issued offence notices for littering will be given a court appointment date before they are sentenced.

“It should be noted that the fact that offenders are not barred from leaving or entering Malaysia at the initial stage does not mean that the case has been closed. Offenders will receive an official notice to appear in court to face charges in accordance with established legal procedures,” it added.

CNA has reached out to SWCorp to check if the same rules apply to foreigners in other parts of Malaysia.

The mandatory community service orders are under amendments to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) which metes out stricter punishments for minor littering offences from Jan 1.

The amendments were passed by Malaysia’s House of Representatives, the Dewan Rakyat, and tabled in the upper house of parliament last year.

The stricter punishments would cover Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Johor SWCorp also confirmed that between Jan 1 and Jan 8, it has launched operations across 37 locations in the southern state, and issued a total of 39 offence notices.

It outlined that of this number, 22 were foreigners, of whom three were Singapore citizens.

“SWCorp emphasised that no compromise will be given to any individual who violates the regulations. Court prosecution action will be taken against anyone — whether local or foreign nationals, including Singapore citizens,” the agency told CNA.