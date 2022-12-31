Highlights: Asia welcomes the new year, shaking off COVID-19 to celebrate 2023

Asia has welcomed a brand new year, ushering in 2023 with public countdown parties after two years of COVID-19 disruptions.

Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome in the New Year, celebrated with a typically dazzling fireworks display, which featured a rainbow waterfall off the famous Harbour Bridge.

The display in Sydney featured thousands of fireworks launched from the four sails of the Sydney Opera House and from the Harbour Bridge.

In Singapore, fireworks lit up the Marina Bay skyline at the stroke of midnight. In anticipation of large crowds eager to join the festivities, the police put in place measures such as restricting access to several areas once they reached full capacity.

Highlights from celebrations in the Asia Pacific: