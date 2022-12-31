Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Highlights: Asia welcomes the new year, shaking off COVID-19 to celebrate 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Highlights: Asia welcomes the new year, shaking off COVID-19 to celebrate 2023

Highlights: Asia welcomes the new year, shaking off COVID-19 to celebrate 2023

Revellers watch a fireworks and laser show as they celebrate the New Year next to Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo: AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE)

31 Dec 2022 06:51PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 01:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Asia has welcomed a brand new year, ushering in 2023 with public countdown parties after two years of COVID-19 disruptions.

Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome in the New Year, celebrated with a typically dazzling fireworks display, which featured a rainbow waterfall off the famous Harbour Bridge.

The display in Sydney featured thousands of fireworks launched from the four sails of the Sydney Opera House and from the Harbour Bridge.

In Singapore, fireworks lit up the Marina Bay skyline at the stroke of midnight. In anticipation of large crowds eager to join the festivities, the police put in place measures such as restricting access to several areas once they reached full capacity.

Highlights from celebrations in the Asia Pacific:

Source: CNA/gs

Related Topics

new year

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.