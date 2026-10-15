‘Livelihood is my right’: Delhi businesses count cost of protests, police restrictions

Businesses across Connaught Place, Janpath and Khan Market in central New Delhi reported sharp falls in sales and customer footfall following the weekend protests, said traders.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), told CNA that businesses around Connaught Place, one of Delhi's busiest commercial and shopping districts, made roughly 30 per cent of their usual sales in the days following the protests.

He attributed the drop to road blocks and advisories discouraging people from visiting the area.

Businesses elsewhere in the capital remained open - but few received customers.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a Delhi traders’ body, estimates that 20 billion rupees (US$210 million) worth of business, across sectors like retail, hospitality, transport and tourism, had been affected on Oct 10.

The disruption also comes at a particularly critical time, as India gears up for the festive shopping period stretching from Navratri on Oct 11 through the end of Diwali festivities on Nov 11.

Barricades and metro station closures in demonstration areas could affect businesses during one of the biggest earning periods of the year, experts said.

“Now is a time when we make money for the next six months,” said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association (KMTA) - adding that festive sales help businesses make up for periods when demand is weaker.

Sawhney’s store reopened the next day, but customers still stayed away, he said - as barricades and road closures restricted access to the area.

“We opened the store but there was not going to be any commercial activity.”

KNOCK ON EFFECTS

The protests and the Indian government’s security response have created an economic ripple effect - hitting shops, workers and drivers, trade bodies and businesses told CNA.

The disruptions highlighted the challenge of balancing public order and the right to protest with people’s livelihoods, they said.