Livelihoods and heritage preservation on voters’ minds as Melaka heads to the polls

MELAKA: As rain falls over Melaka's historic city centre, Afrin Mohd Diron shelters beside his colourful Minions-themed trishaw, waiting for the weather to clear so he can offer rides around the city's historic attractions.

For the 28-year-old father of two, who has worked as a trishaw rider since 2016, every customer matters.

He spends around eight hours a day taking visitors around Melaka, sometimes working into the night during busy periods. But with fares staying at RM25 (US$6.13) for a 15-minute ride for the past decade, Afrin says rising living costs have made it harder to earn a living.

"Back then, RM25 could buy you many things. Now, you can't buy as much," he said.