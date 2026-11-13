Livelihoods and heritage preservation on voters’ minds as Melaka heads to the polls
CNA speaks to those from Melaka’s diverse heritage communities ahead of the Nov 14 state election, finding a shared desire for greater recognition, economic security and cultural preservation.
MELAKA: As rain falls over Melaka's historic city centre, Afrin Mohd Diron shelters beside his colourful Minions-themed trishaw, waiting for the weather to clear so he can offer rides around the city's historic attractions.
For the 28-year-old father of two, who has worked as a trishaw rider since 2016, every customer matters.
He spends around eight hours a day taking visitors around Melaka, sometimes working into the night during busy periods. But with fares staying at RM25 (US$6.13) for a 15-minute ride for the past decade, Afrin says rising living costs have made it harder to earn a living.
"Back then, RM25 could buy you many things. Now, you can't buy as much," he said.
MELAKA HEADS TO THE POLLS
Located about 150km south of Kuala Lumpur, Melaka is known for its historic streets, colourful trishaws and multicultural heritage.
The state will hold its 16th state election on Saturday (Nov 14), with 79 candidates contesting 28 seats in the state legislative assembly.
According to the Election Commission, 687,697 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots.
Residents CNA spoke to shared their thoughts about livelihoods, tourism, cultural preservation and community representation.
From trishaw riders to the Baba-Nyonya and Portuguese-Eurasian communities, their experiences offer a glimpse into what voters want from the next state government.
TOURISM GROWTH AND EVERYDAY CHALLENGES
Melaka has consistently promoted its tourism industry in recent years, including appointing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as a tourism ambassador in 2024.
According to Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh, more than 11.2 million tourists visited Melaka in the first eight months of 2026, contributing an estimated RM11.32 billion to the state's economy.
He attributed the strong performance to the state government's tourism initiatives and programmes.
Afrin says he has noticed more tourists, particularly from China, although business varies depending on the holiday season. On average, he takes customers on about five trishaw rides a day.
But the increase in visitor numbers has not necessarily translated into higher earnings for him.
Keeping his colourful trishaw in good condition also comes at a cost.
He says he refurbishes its decorations every six months as they fade over time.
"Every six months, I refurbish my trishaw. If I do it myself, it costs less than RM2,000 but if I hire someone, the cost can (reach) up to RM2,500," he said.
To cope with rising living costs and support his family, Afrin also works as a food delivery rider.
Despite the financial pressures, he continues riding a trishaw because he enjoys meeting people from across Malaysia and around the world.
But one of his main concerns is the weekend road closures in Bandar Hilir, where he operates.
The vehicle-free zone was introduced in August 2023, initially closing several roads on Saturday evenings. In December that year, the scheme was extended to a 54-hour period from Friday evening to Sunday midnight.
The affected roads included Jalan Laksamana, Jalan Kota and Jalan Istana, among others.
Afrin believes the closures have discouraged some domestic tourists from visiting the city centre, particularly because of difficulties finding parking.
He estimates that his monthly earnings, which previously could reach RM2,000 to RM2,200, have fallen to around RM1,000 to RM1,700.
However, he acknowledges that wider economic conditions and seasonal tourist demand have also affected his income.
Afrin welcomes the government's efforts to promote tourism and provide assistance to trishaw riders.
But as a voter in the Duyong state constituency, he hopes the next government will review the traffic arrangements and continue organising activities to attract more visitors.
"The state government should review these road closures," he said.
KEEPING BABA-NYONYA HERITAGE ALIVE
For Ronald Gan, 50, a member of Melaka's Baba-Nyonya community, preserving his cultural heritage is about keeping traditions alive for future generations.
Gan, president of Persatuan Peranakan Baba Nyonya Malaysia, believes Baba-Nyonya culture remains an important part of Melaka's identity and tourism appeal.
From the traditional kebaya, an embroidered blouse, to dondang sayang, a traditional musical performance involving sung poetry, he says the community's heritage continues to attract interest from visitors.
He welcomes the Melaka government's efforts to promote Baba-Nyonya culture, including initiatives allowing visitors dressed in traditional kebaya to enter selected attractions free of charge.
However, Gan believes more can be done to promote the community's traditions and develop cultural products for tourists.
One of the biggest challenges, he says, is limited funding.
His association has used its own money to participate in cultural events, including National Day celebrations, while financial constraints have limited its ability to expand activities.
"I think we have got just many things to do, but … because we are (an) NGO, not enough funding," he said.
In 2021, Barisan Nasional pledged to appoint a representative from the Baba-Nyonya community to Melaka's state legislative assembly if it secured a two-thirds majority in the state election.
The state assembly approved a constitutional amendment in July this year allowing up to seven appointed members, aimed at giving underrepresented groups, including minority communities, a greater voice in state affairs.
However, no appointments had been announced at the time of the amendment.
Ahead of the Nov 14 state election, Gan says the community is still waiting for the promised representation.
"So ... we hope the government will actually walk their talk because the community is waiting on this … promise," he said.
PROTECTING THE PORTUGUESE SETTLEMENT'S FUTURE
For Sara Frederica Santa Maria, 57, Melaka's Portuguese Settlement has always been home.
Born and raised in the historic community in the Bandar Hilir constituency, she teaches Portuguese language and runs a cultural dance troupe called Tropa de Santa Maria.
She also organises traditional dance and cooking workshops to help preserve the community's heritage.
The Portuguese Settlement is home to a Portuguese-Eurasian community of around 1500, with a long history of fishing along Melaka's coast.
But beyond cultural preservation, Sara is concerned about development and the future of the settlement.
Among the developments in the area is Melaka Gateway, a multibillion-ringgit maritime project launched in 2014.
Sara says land reclamation has affected the livelihoods of fishermen from the Portuguese Settlement, forcing them to travel further out to sea to catch fish and prawns.
"It has badly affected our fishermen because most of them don't have deep-sea fishing licences. In the past, they could catch fish and prawns close to shore. But now, they have to go much further out to sea. Those without licences cannot do so and may have to rely on other boats. Otherwise, there's no fish," she said.
Melaka Gateway was terminated by the state government in 2020 after failing to meet its completion schedule. The project has since been scaled down, with a cruise terminal now planned for 2028.
Another stalled development is Arab City, a RM1.2 billion waterfront commercial project that has remained unfinished since 2009.
These unfinished projects have also become an issue ahead of the Nov 14 state election.
Former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari, from Pakatan Harapan, has pledged to review several abandoned projects if the coalition wins control of the state.
He has called for greater accountability over public spending and for those responsible to explain why the projects were left unfinished.
Barisan Nasional, meanwhile, has said Arab City was abandoned because of a lack of funding and investors, adding that the state government would continue monitoring its progress.
The political coalition has traditionally had a stronghold in Melaka, securing a two-thirds majority in the 2021 state election.
For Sara, the concerns go beyond development projects. She also wants greater security over the land her community calls home.
She says homes in the Portuguese Settlement are held under 99-year leases, with around 30 years remaining on her family's lease.
Ahead of Melaka's state election, Sara hopes the next government will extend the leases or consider granting freehold titles to residents.
For her, securing the land would help ensure that the Portuguese Settlement remains home to future generations.
"Either you give us the lease another 99 years extension or you give us the freehold," she said.