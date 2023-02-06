US tops China in power influence in Asia; ASEAN countries feature in top 10: Study

SINGAPORE: The United States remains the top power in Asia, with China close on its heels but slipping due to COVID isolation, a study analysing the influence of players in Asia showed.

Southeast Asian countries are playing catch-up on the rankings, with the report calling the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states “more diplomatically dynamic than ever”.

The Asia Power Index, released by Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute on Sunday (Feb 5), scored 26 countries and territories in terms of their ability to exert influence in Asia, based on eight measures including economic, military and diplomatic capabilities.

Japan was ranked third after the US and China, with India in fourth place and Russia taking the fifth spot. These five countries have consistently been the top five most powerful nations in Asia since the index started in 2018.

Australia and South Korea took the sixth and seventh places, with Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand rounding up the top 10.