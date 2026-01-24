Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah dies aged 26: Reports

JAKARTA: Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah has died at age 26, according to local media reports.

CNN Indonesia on Friday (Jan 23) night reported that the popular influencer had died in her apartment, citing local police. No cause of death was given.

Budi Hermanto, head of public relations from the Metro Jaya police, said that a celebrity with the initials LL was found dead on Friday evening in the Essence Dharmawangsa Apartment in South Jakarta.

The celebrity was found by security officers at about 6.44pm on Jan 23, Budi said, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

The spokesman explained that the police are currently investigating the incident and further information would be provided in due time.

CNN Indonesia reported that Lula was previously hospitalised for health issues.

News of her death was hinted at by Indonesian musician Hassan Alaydrus, one of Lula’s close friends.

He had posted a cryptic story on his Instagram, with nothing but a black background, on Friday evening.

A number of Lula’s friends, including Indonesian actress and singer Caitlin Halderman, had also left condolences on Lula’s last post on Instagram, CNN Indonesia reported.