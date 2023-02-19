Luxury sector eyes reopening of China

PARIS: After a year of record sales and profits despite slowing global growth the luxury sector is looking to the reopening of China to deliver further expansion in 2023.

The world's largest luxury group LVMH posted a 23 per cent jump in sales to a record of €79 billion (US$86 billion) in 2022 and saw profits climb 17 per cent to €14 billion.

The company's chief executive, Bernard Arnault, wants to continue along that path in 2023, "at the risk of becoming boring".

LVMH's rivals also managed blistering growth in sales and profits last year.

Sales at Hermes jumped 29 per cent to €11.6 billion and profits soared 38 per cent to a record €3.4 billion.

Kering, despite a tough time for its flagship brand Gucci, still managed a 15 per cent increase in sales to €20 billion, while profits rose 14 per cent to €3.6 billion.

Ferrari also saw sales race to a new record of €5 billion, delivering 13,221 vehicles last year.

The 2022 results were barely dented by the disruption in China linked to end of its coronavirus-related travel restrictions and their progressive lifting at the end of the year, with LVMH calling the month of December an "air pocket".

Only Hermes escaped unscathed.

"There was no drop in traffic in our stores," said Hermes chief executive Axel Dumas.

The company's sales rose 30.7 per cent in its Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan.