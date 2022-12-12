Macao to allow home isolation for COVID-19 infections

HONG KONG: Macao's government will allow people infected with COVID-19 to isolate at home from Wednesday (Dec 14), a key step towards relaxing strict virus control measures in the world's gambling hub for the first time in almost three years.

Health officials said that infected patients would be able to stay at home and self-monitor for five days. This would help to reduce pressure on medical resources and maintain the "normal functioning of society", the health bureau said in a statement on Sunday.

Macao, a Chinese special administrative region, has directly followed the mainland's coronavirus strategy since 2020, given its huge reliance on Chinese visitors to fuel its gambling-dependent economy.

China has also begun relaxing its COVID-19 control measures.