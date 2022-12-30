Few tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macao after reopening

MACAO: Three years of COVID-19 forced Becky Zhang’s specialty food business in Macao to near collapse. Founded by her grandmother more than 50 years ago, her store selling pastries and dried beef only survived thanks to residents who bought small quantities to help keep them afloat.

Now, even after the recent reopening of the world’s biggest gambling hub, tourists are few and many businesses are shuttered, underlining analysts' views that a recovery will be uneven and take some time.

“Macao has not seen any improvement after the recent reopening of the city because many people are infected with COVID, many shops are unable to open, and no staff are working,” 40-year-old Zhang said.

“Now not even 1 per cent of the people come to Macao. Many shops on this street closed because they couldn’t hold on … It’s miserable.”

Macao, a special Chinese administrative region, closely followed China’s tough zero-COVID strategy since 2019. But in line with China, it reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec 7.