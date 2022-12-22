Macao to drop COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers

HONG KONG: Arrivals to Macao, including from Hong Kong and Taiwan, will no longer need to undergo a nucleic acid test after landing and will be able to move freely, the government said on Thursday (Dec 22), the biggest steps yet to relax stringent COVID-19 measures.

However, travellers from overseas will still be required to present a negative nucleic acid test certificate for entry, the government said.

The new requirements will be effective from Dec 23.