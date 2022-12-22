Logo
Asia

Macao to drop COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers
Asia

Macao to drop COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers

Macao to drop COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers

A visitor walks inside Macau Tower overlooking a general view of Macao peninsula, China on Oct 8, 2015. (File photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)

22 Dec 2022 10:12PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 10:23PM)
HONG KONG: Arrivals to Macao, including from Hong Kong and Taiwan, will no longer need to undergo a nucleic acid test after landing and will be able to move freely, the government said on Thursday (Dec 22), the biggest steps yet to relax stringent COVID-19 measures.

However, travellers from overseas will still be required to present a negative nucleic acid test certificate for entry, the government said.

The new requirements will be effective from Dec 23.

Earlier this week, Macao cancelled its regulations on risk zones in mainland China.

Visitor arrivals to the world's biggest gambling hub dropped by 36.8 per cent on the month and 54.3 per cent year-on-year to 366,511 in November, according to the Macao Statistics Bureau.

Source: Reuters/rj

