Macao mass tests its population after COVID-19 infections

HONG KONG: Macao carried out mass testing of its 700,000 residents on Tuesday (Nov 1) after the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the past week, including at a major casino that prompted authorities to seal 1,500 people inside.

All residents in the world's biggest gambling hub have been told to take a PCR test on Tuesday and then test themselves daily with rapid antigen tests. The order comes as Typhoon Nalgae approaches southern China with authorities hoping the PCR tests can be completed in one day.

Authorities locked down MGM China's Cotai casino resort on Sunday, with staff and guests ordered to stay inside for three days. It was not clear whether they would be released on Tuesday.

After a three-month spell of virtually no COVID-19 cases, 11 infections have been found in the past few days and the return of curbs marks a setback for casino executives and investors keen for a recovery in gambling revenues.