Macao's MGM Cotai casino reopens after tests show clear of COVID-19

HONG KONG: Macao casino MGM Cotai, operated by MGM China, reopened on Wednesday (Nov 2) after being sealed for three days after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19 and authorities quarantined more than 1,500 people inside in response.

All of the people held in the casino resort in the Chinese special administrative region tested negative for the coronavirus and had been released, health authorities said, however they must take daily coronavirus tests.

The former Portuguese colony has discovered about a dozen coronavirus cases in the past week after having no cases for more than three months.