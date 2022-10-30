Macao's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID-19

HONG KONG: Macao's MGM Cotai, operated by MGM China, was locked down on Sunday (Oct 30) morning after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19, local gaming publication Inside Asian Gaming reported, citing unidentified sources.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, Inside Asian Gaming said.

The closure comes after Macao detected its second coronavirus case this month, after having no cases for more than three months. The infections come just ahead of a planned resumption of inbound tours from mainland visitors in November after a hiatus of more than two and a half years.