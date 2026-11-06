Macau ex-lawmaker sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in city's first national security trial

HONG KONG: A leading Macau democrat was jailed for 12.5 years on Friday (Nov 6) on charges of subversion, in the China-ruled gambling hub's first known national security trial, local broadcaster TDM reported.

Au Kam San, 69, was arrested in July 2025 for collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security and tried behind closed doors on Sep 16 and 18, TDM said.

Au is one of Macau's most prominent democratic campaigners who served for nearly two decades as a lawmaker in the former Portuguese colony. His lawyer, who was appointed by the court, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His sentencing comes a day after Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, who became the global face of the financial hub's pro-democracy movement, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on ​a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the city's national security law.