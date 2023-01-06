Global Chinese firms try ‘decoupling’ from China as business climate turns hostile

The communications manager of a multinational tech corporation that makes sustainable smart devices in China stressed that it is a global company, not Chinese.

The company’s public relations materials say it has “operational headquarters” in the United States, Europe and another Asian country, but don’t mention Shenzhen – though its official website names Shenzhen on top under “headquarters”. And the company plans to move its manufacturing somewhere outside China.

Founded by a young Chinese tech entrepreneur five years ago, the green energy business has a current market value of more than US$1 billion, a leader in its field.

Yet the communications manager spoke on condition of anonymity, both for the company and herself, due to the sensitivity of the issue.

That’s because in the US, “Made in China” and “China-based” – once-proud labels for many businesses with ambitions of promoting Chinese ingenuity and quality in international markets – are now politically toxic, often drawing regulatory scrutiny and public distrust.