Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Hengchun, Taiwan: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near Hengchun, Taiwan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.
Source: Reuters/ga
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near Hengchun, Taiwan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us