Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Hengchun, Taiwan: USGS
The earthquake struck near struck near Hengchun, Taiwan on Apr 8, 2021. (Image: USGS Screengrab)

08 Apr 2022 09:56AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 09:56AM)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near Hengchun, Taiwan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

Source: Reuters/ga

