Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Papua, Indonesia, on Sep 10, 2022. (Image: Screengrab from USGS)

10 Sep 2022 10:59AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 10:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA :An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday (Sep 9) and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The quake struck about 262km east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10 miles), BMKG reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on Saturday, quakes with magnitudes of 6.1, 5.9 and 5.5 magnitude struck near the same location.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

 

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Indonesia earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.