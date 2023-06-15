Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines: USGS

MANILA: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday (Jun 15), the United States Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 112km at around 10am (0200 GMT) in waters off Calatagan town, about three hours' drive from the capital Manila.

Calatagan municipality police chief Emil Mendoza said he and his staff rushed outside following the tremor, which was also felt over the country's heavily populated heartland, including Manila.

"It was a bit strong. We had to run outside," Mendoza told AFP.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, disaster authorities had been deployed to assess the earthquake's impact, Mendoza said.