Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines: USGS

MANILA: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday (Jun 15), the United States Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of aftershocks and possible damage.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 124km at around 10am (0200 GMT) in waters about three hours' drive from the capital Manila.

Calatagan municipality police chief Emil Mendoza said he and his staff rushed outside following the tremor, which was also felt over the country's heavily populated heartland, including Manila.

"It was a bit strong. We had to run outside," Mendoza told AFP.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but disaster authorities have been deployed to assess the impact of the tremor, Mendoza said.