Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits northern Japan: USGS

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Jun 11, 2023. (Image: USGS Screengrab)

11 Jun 2023 08:09PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2023 08:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday (Jun 11), the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6.55pm local time. The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert.

It struck just off the coast of Urakawa-cho town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123km, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.

There were also no abnormalities reported from nuclear facilities in the area, Japan's nuclear regulator said.

A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20 to 30 seconds.

"It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger," he told the broadcaster.

"It felt like a long time, and it was eerie," the official said.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Japan earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.