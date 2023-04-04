Logo
Asia

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines

A screenshot of a map from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showing the earthquake off the coast of Viga in the Philippines on Apr 4, 2023. (Map: EMSC)

04 Apr 2023 10:20PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 10:20PM)
An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the coast of Viga in eastern Philippines on Tuesday (Apr 4), triggering a tsunami warning from the state seismology agency.

The quake's epicentre was about 120km east of Viga and was at a depth of 45km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said separately. The EMSC had initially estimated a quake magnitude of 6.3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) urged people living near the shoreline of provinces affected to move further inland, warning they could experience wave heights of less than 1m above normal tides and that these could be higher in enclosed bays and straits.

"This is at sea. We have an advisory, a minor sea level disturbance," Teresito Bacolcol, officer in charge at the state seismology agency, told DZMM radio.

"The public is advised to be on alert for unusual wave. People are advised to stay away from the beach," Bacolcol said, adding there had been no reports of casualties or damage so far.

Source: Reuters/fh

