Mahathir admitted to medical facility for 'full medical check-up' and observation

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to a medical facility in Kuala Lumpur.

According to a statement released on Thursday (Dec 16) by the National Heart Institute (IJN), a heart surgery centre next to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, the 96-year-old will undergo "a full medical check-up and further observation",

Dr Mahathir arrived at IJN at about 7pm on Thursday, and is expected to stay there "for the next few days".

When asked by news agency Bernama, an officer close to Mahathir confirmed the matter.