Stop ‘thieves’ from being elected, says former PM Mahathir as he campaigns in Johor

AYER HITAM: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Mar 3) urged Johor voters to reject the previous government and stop it from being elected again if they wanted change.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairperson was campaigning in the southern state against the advice of his doctors after being discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) last month.

During a press conference at a Felda settlement in Ayer Hitam, he said: “For some time now, we have been seeing crooks and thieves becoming leaders in government parties in Malaysia, including at the central level. In many states, thieves are being elected.”

Dr Mahathir, who will turn 97 in July, said he had travelled to Johor because he was concerned about the state polls.

"It is important that the Johor people reject the previous government. The government which resigned recently failed in their administration of Johor.

"So we need to change the government. Pejuang offers itself. It is a clean party and we have people experienced in administration and well known for their abilities. This is why I am here," he stated.

During the 2018 general election, Dr Mahathir, who was then part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, had campaigned based on an anti-graft platform. PH managed to claim federal power but the coalition fell apart after 22 months.

Pejuang will be contesting 42 out of the 56 seats in the Johor state election on Mar 12.

On who would be Pejuang’s chief minister candidate, Dr Mahathir said it would depend on the result of the election.

"If we give a name and they lose, they can't become the chief minister. We have several candidates who are capable of becoming chief minister," he said, adding that victory for the party was more important than for any individual.

He claimed that many people including non-Malays knew the party and supported it. He added that Pejuang was aiming to win enough seats to form a government.