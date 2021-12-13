Mahathir’s comment on use of chopsticks by Chinese Malaysians ‘simplistic and offensive’: Lim Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad’s reference to the use of chopsticks as the challenges in getting the Chinese community to assimilate in Malaysia was “simplistic and offensive”, said Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Dr Mahathir, when launching his new memoir Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues For A New Malaysia on Sunday (Dec 12), was quoted by local media as saying: “The Chinese eat with chopsticks, they don’t eat with their hands.”

“They have not adopted the Malaysian way of eating food. They retained the chopstick, which is an identity from China, not Malaysia, and many other things,” he said, according to the Star, adding that some Malaysians clinging to their ancestral roots only divides rather than unifies the people.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Lim said Dr Mahathir’s suggestion that the use of chopsticks — as opposed to using hands to feed — is a sign of Chinese identity was "factually wrong".