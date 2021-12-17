Mahathir to remain at Malaysia's National Heart Institute for 'several investigations'

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad will remain at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur as he is currently undergoing "several investigations".

These investigations are expected to be completed in the next few days, IJN said in a statement on Friday (Dec 17).

"Due to the present (standard operating procedures), no visitors are allowed," it added.

Dr Mahathir was reported to have been admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up at 7pm on Thursday.

According to a previous statement released by IJN on Thursday, the 96-year-old was scheduled to undergo "a full medical check-up and further observation".