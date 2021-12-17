Logo
Asia

Mahathir to remain at Malaysia's National Heart Institute for 'several investigations'
Asia

Mahathir Mohamad speaks at Putrajaya on Feb 27, 2020. (File photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

17 Dec 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:38PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad will remain at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur as he is currently undergoing "several investigations".

These investigations are expected to be completed in the next few days, IJN said in a statement on Friday (Dec 17). 

"Due to the present (standard operating procedures), no visitors are allowed," it added. 

Dr Mahathir was reported to have been admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up at 7pm on Thursday.

According to a previous statement released by IJN on Thursday, the 96-year-old was scheduled to undergo "a full medical check-up and further observation".

Dr Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

The nonagenarian served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003.

He returned as prime minister at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.

He remains an influential figure in Malaysian politics.

Source: AGENCIES/kg(zl)

