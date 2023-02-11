Logo
Former Malaysia PM Mahathir and 12 other members exit Pejuang political party
Two-time former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrives at a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 15, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

11 Feb 2023 07:08AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 07:08AM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (Feb 10) announced his exit from the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) he founded.

In a notice to Pejuang secretary-general Amiruddin Hamzah, Dr Mahathir and 12 other members said they were leaving following the party's decision to cut ties with the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition.

"Pejuang's decision to cut ties with GTA directly disqualifies us from remaining as members as we intend to continue the struggle on the GTA platform.

"For us, the goal of the GTA struggle is to unite Malay parties, non-governmental organisations and individuals who are principled and adhere to the struggle to defend religion, nation and country.

"On this basis, we choose to continue the struggle through GTA," read the notice signed by the 13 individuals.

The notice was uploaded on Facebook on Friday by former Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya, who was one of the signees.

Pejuang was established by Dr Mahathir in August 2020, and he resigned as chairman in December last year.

Source: Bernama/ic

