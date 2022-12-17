Pejuang accepts Mahathir’s resignation as party chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has accepted Dr Mahathir Mohamad's decision to step down as chairman of the party he founded after his recent election loss.

“Members of the central executive council and party members thank him for his service, guidance and leadership throughout his tenure as chairman,” party president Muhkriz Mahathir said in a statement on Saturday (Dec 17).

“Pejuang will strive to ensure that Tun’s (Dr Mahathir) way of thinking and leadership style, which are based on principles and pure cultural values are emulated by the next generation.”

The 97-year-old former prime minister remains a member of Pejuang.

“We believe Tun will continue to give constructive views and critique on the future of Malaysia as an outstanding statesman,” said Mukhriz, who is Mahathir’s son.