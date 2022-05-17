Mahathir calls Zahid ‘compulsive liar’ over remarks on his Indian lineage, demands apology

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has demanded an apology from United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for claiming that he had faked his identity as a Malay.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 17), Dr Mahathir, who is former prime minister of Malaysia, called Ahmad Zahid a “compulsive liar”, adding that he would take legal actions if no apology is extended.

“Zahid is a liar. Whites say ‘compulsive liar’. Previously during the campaigning for the 14th general election, he issued a statement purporting that my original identification card had named me as Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty,” Dr Mahathir said.

A/l is short for “anak lelaki” (son of), which is commonly used in names of Malaysians with Indian ancestry. Malay men use “bin (son of)” in their names.

Dr Mahathir, who had led UMNO for decades and is now the chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang), said Ahmad Zahid had alleged that the latter received an identification card bearing the aforementioned name from the director-general of the National Registration Department.

“This allegation by Zahid was to accuse that I was of Indian descent and had made use of Malays for the 22 years that I was prime minister,” the Langkawi MP said, adding that Zahid did not produce any evidence to back this claim.