Sri Lanka PM quits after supporters attack protestors

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday (May 9) after dozens of people were hospitalised when his supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked protestors.

The country has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence, sparking weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Rajapaksa's spokesman Rohan Weliwita said the 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for a "new unity government".

"I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis," the prime minister said in the letter, seen by AFP.

The country's largest opposition party had said before the clashes that it would not join any government helmed by a member of the Rajapaksa clan.

The resignation of the prime minister automatically means the Cabinet stands dissolved.

The violence began after several thousand supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, brought in buses from rural areas, had poured out of his nearby official residence.



Rajapaksa had addressed some 3,000 supporters at his house and pledged he would "protect the interests of the nation."



The supporters then initially pulled down tents of protesters in front of the prime minister's Temple Trees residence and torched anti-government banners and placards.



They then marched to the nearby Galle Face sea-front promenade and began destroying other tents set up by the "Gota go home" campaign that demands the president step down.



"Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating, irrespective of political allegiances. Violence won't solve the current problems," President Rajapaksa tweeted.

The violence was the worst since police shot dead one protestor and wounded 24 others blockading a railway line and a highway between Colombo with the central city of Kandy on Apr 19.



Police had said the crowd had been about to set alight a tanker carrying diesel in the town of Rambukkana, 100km east of the capital.



The prime minister on Monday said: "Our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence.



"The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving," he tweeted.