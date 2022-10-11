Malala visits Pakistan on 10th anniversary of Taliban shooting

KARACHI: Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday (Oct 11) returned to her native Pakistan to meet flood victims, 10 years after a Taliban assassination attempt against her.

Her visit - only the second since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment - comes as thousands of people protested in her home town, where the same militant group is once again on the rise.

Yousafzai was just 15 years old when the Pakistani Taliban - an independent group that shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban - shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education.

On Tuesday, two days after the 10th anniversary of the attack, she landed in Karachi, from where she will travel to areas devastated by unprecedented monsoon flooding.

Her visit aims "to help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid", her organisation Malala Fund said in a statement.

Catastrophic flooding put a third of Pakistan under water, displaced eight million people, and caused an estimated US$28 billion in damages.

Yousafzai grew up in the town of Mingora in the deeply conservative Swat Valley, close to the border with Afghanistan.